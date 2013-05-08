Justin A. Schuck

Pixel-popping with light

Pixel-popping with light
For the GQRD website I was paying extra special attention to detail (designed pre-Retina displays) to the main content area and how it was presented. There is an ethereal lightness that comes from combining outer glow, shadows, and solid white lines against subtly textured backgrounds.

Posted on May 8, 2013
