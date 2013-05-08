Daniel Åberg

Headphones (-ish)

Daniel Åberg
Daniel Åberg
  • Save
Headphones (-ish) illustration symbol logo light bulb headphones illustrator vector icon
Download color palette

Symbol for a logo I'm working on. Started out as a light bulb but turned into headphones(ish).

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Daniel Åberg
Daniel Åberg
Designer & Art Director specialized in the music space.

More by Daniel Åberg

View profile
    • Like