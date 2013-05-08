MadeByStudioJQ

Ingredients layout for a menu (snapshot)

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
Ingredients layout for a menu (snapshot) print uncoated stock food ingredient typography menu directmail vintage classy lamb pepper
Download color palette

Ingredients layout for a menu (snapshot)

More soon

Designed at Workbrands©

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like