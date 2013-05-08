Mark Bunker

Peacock Feather peacock feather icon
Working on a logo that needs to incorporate a peacock in a non-feminine way. Progression left to right... getting more masculine but starting to look like a generic feather with a spot.

Posted on May 8, 2013
