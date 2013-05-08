Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Skala icon

Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
  • Save
Skala icon sans parachute pants spectrum ball beach ball skala icon
Download color palette

We’re working on a new user interface design tool, called Skala. It’s a huge project, but things are progressing well.

I can’t wait to show everyone more.

http://bjango.com/mac/skala/

69079c5a2e07abf24cf7a52d38fb8f62
Rebound of
New Skala View icon
By Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango
Makers of Snowflake, iStat Menus and Skala.

More by Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

View profile
    • Like