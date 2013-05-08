What do you name your media queries?

Hey everyone out there in css pre-processing land! I thought it would be fun to get a playoff going of screenshots of what we all name our media queries in SASS, LESS, etc. To further the fun, let's post our coding environments too.

Here's mine from my in progress portfolio redesign:

SCSS

Sublime Text 2

CodeKit

MAMP Pro when developing locally

Cyberduck

Safari, Chrome, Firefox for testing. I don't do a lot of development, so I leave IE fixin' to my talented coworkers.

No git for me, yet.