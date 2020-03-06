Dreamy - Travel Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey Folks! ✌️
Here is my another exploration work. My exploration this time is a Travel landing page.Let me know what you think
I have tried to make it minimal with a simple layout.
Hoping that you will find it interesting.
.Have any feedback? Feel free to share.
Full view : Behance
Contact me at
Email: supriyosajib@gmail.com
Skype: live:supriyosajib