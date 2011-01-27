Gavin Nelson

Nintendo Controllers

Nintendo Controllers nintendo controller icon 64px nes snes n64 awesome
The Nintendo controllers through the generations. Done in 64px. Might finish it soon with the Gamecube and Wii controllers. Quite happy with how these turned out. Be sure to leave some feedback!

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
