Nikki Lee Olsen

School Homepage w/ Slide Outs

Nikki Lee Olsen
Nikki Lee Olsen
  • Save
School Homepage w/ Slide Outs school website site web design homepage slide out slide down red blue yellow primary photo colorful flat design flat login form
Download color palette

Here's a shot of a homepage I'm working on for another school. (Blurred out their name as it's not launching for a while!)

The top red area is a slide down log-in area. The yellow button on the left will have a similar functionality, except from the left rather than the top.

Nikki Lee Olsen
Nikki Lee Olsen

More by Nikki Lee Olsen

View profile
    • Like