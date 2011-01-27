Chris Streger

To Resolve Project Logo

Chris Streger
Chris Streger
  • Save
To Resolve Project Logo logo
Download color palette

Thought I would jump in and try a rebound my own work. This was the other direction I had sketched up. Yes, I know, I already warned Curtis Jinkins about the logo on the right... so no comment needed about that.

991571ee437c8db7683ef3d20229b7a5
Rebound of
To Resolve Project Logo
By Chris Streger
View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Chris Streger
Chris Streger

More by Chris Streger

View profile
    • Like