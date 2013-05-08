Wassim

Accordion Flipper Effect - PSD

Wassim
Wassim
  • Save
Accordion Flipper Effect - PSD accordion flip psd free download
Download color palette

Flip Effect Psd
Thumb Image taken from creative mint dribbble ( http://dribbble.com/shots/615464-Raspberry?list=buckets ), effect and design can be downloaded at http://blugraphic.com

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Wassim
Wassim

More by Wassim

View profile
    • Like