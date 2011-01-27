Justin McDowell

Script Logo Refinement

Script Logo Refinement script bella logo organic
Branching out on the scripty logo idea. Still needs refining, but I want to get some opinions from the client, first. Key letters are L, a, and O.

Posted on Jan 27, 2011
