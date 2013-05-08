Kristof Tarisznyas

Tango Down!

Tango Down! illustration flyer digital illustration comic photoshop
Third panel of a comic styled flyer, still in progress

Rebound of
Dogfight inbound
By Kristof Tarisznyas
Posted on May 8, 2013
