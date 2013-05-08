Andrei Marius

Wacom Intuos5 Graphic Tablet

Here's a semi-realistic Wacom Intuos5 illustration made in Ai.
You can find a detailed tutorial on how to create it @Vectortuts.com.

Posted on May 8, 2013
