design illustration vector flat illustrator photoshop branding rebranding ui ux colour compnay website animation scroll infinite scroll artwork
http://rarebreeddigital.com/how-we-work/
We've just finished updating our company website. Here is our scrolling animation page. Illustration by me and developed by @Joe Mortell

