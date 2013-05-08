Sean Warton

Robots Can't Jump icon

Sean Warton
Sean Warton
  • Save
Robots Can't Jump icon ios iphone ipad game icon robot vector
Download color palette

Threw together a preliminary icon for the upcoming game "Robots Can't Jump" featuring a likeness of the game's main character, a robot called "Artie".

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Sean Warton
Sean Warton

More by Sean Warton

View profile
    • Like