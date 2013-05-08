Karolis Strautniekas

Books

Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas
  • Save
Books illustration texture character style frame human animation storyboard book reading workers resting construction building
Download color palette

Styleframe for an animation.
The client is one of the largest local book publishers in Lithuania.
So I hope that this style will be accepted and I will get the project. Wish me luck!

Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas

More by Karolis Strautniekas

View profile
    • Like