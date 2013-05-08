Siska Hines

Nulab Website Design - Team Profile

Siska Hines
Siska Hines
team profile team page vcard hover website
Team profile vcard-styled design for Nulab's team page. Upon mouse hover on photo the vcard appears with person's information and social links. Notice that the name and position title remain on the exact spot. Sleek and simple solution for a team profile page :)

What do you think about this vcard-styled design for team profile?

Latest News: The revamped Nulab website is now live! http://nulab-inc.com

Posted on May 8, 2013
Siska Hines
Siska Hines

