Nulab Website Design - Team Profile

Team profile vcard-styled design for Nulab's team page. Upon mouse hover on photo the vcard appears with person's information and social links. Notice that the name and position title remain on the exact spot. Sleek and simple solution for a team profile page :)

What do you think about this vcard-styled design for team profile?

---

Latest News: The revamped Nulab website is now live! http://nulab-inc.com