Giving Something Back

As a way of saying thanks to the internet that has blessed me with a career and with other great things in my life, I want to give something back to it. I am offering a free website or application design to a charity or ethical organisation as this thanks.
Update 1: Media Temple have kindly donated a 12 month (gs) hosting package to the proposal, should the charity choose a website.
Update 2: Daniel Tomlinson has kindly given his time and services up to develop an app design should the charity choose an application for the offer.
Read more about the idea and updates on the blog post.