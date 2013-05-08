michael henning

Pantone 191C / #F4476B

michael henning
michael henning
  • Save
Pantone 191C / #F4476B pantone 191 f4476b pink masculine color red tone pantone 191c pantone 191 c typo typography redish
Download color palette

Pantone 191C aka #F4476B - the most masculine color on earth!

Use it if u got balls :)

F1be00e819d1df366d69fd8a42b5e2a2
Rebound of
Favorite Color Playoff
By Tiberiu Neamu 🌀
michael henning
michael henning
crafting products people love.

More by michael henning

View profile
    • Like