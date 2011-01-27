Johnny Waterman

Absorb

Johnny Waterman
Johnny Waterman
  • Save
Absorb absorb wrrrwrrrrr shield barrier effect fx effects yellow mitigate derka
Download color palette

An absorption effect I'm working on for a project, wish I could show it in context. Looks cooler fo realz.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
Johnny Waterman
Johnny Waterman

More by Johnny Waterman

View profile
    • Like