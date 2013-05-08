Alexander Minibaev

404 desert

Alexander Minibaev
Alexander Minibaev
  • Save
404 desert 404 page cactus sun desert error illustration page not found
Download color palette

Concept of the 404 page for my website.
Just desert, cactus like number 404 and little button to return to the home page.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Alexander Minibaev
Alexander Minibaev

More by Alexander Minibaev

View profile
    • Like