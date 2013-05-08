MyEnergy - A Nest company

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Nearly 3 years ago, thanks to @Dan Cederholm and this little thing called Dribbble, I was approached to join a small energy startup. Fast-forward to today and we just announced that we have sold our company to one of the most innovative and raddest companies in the home & energy space, if not beyond that as well.
I'm stoked to say that MyEnergy is now a Nest company.
I'm not only excited for the company and product we built, but also for the long-lasting friendships we have built while doing so. If you're going to say anything congratulatory, please go say it to any of these amazing folks who helped make it possible: http://myenergy.com/team
And yes.. you should go snag yourself a beautiful smart learning thermostat, if you haven't already ;)