MyEnergy - A Nest company

Nearly 3 years ago, thanks to @Dan Cederholm and this little thing called Dribbble, I was approached to join a small energy startup. Fast-forward to today and we just announced that we have sold our company to one of the most innovative and raddest companies in the home & energy space, if not beyond that as well.

I'm stoked to say that MyEnergy is now a Nest company.

I'm not only excited for the company and product we built, but also for the long-lasting friendships we have built while doing so. If you're going to say anything congratulatory, please go say it to any of these amazing folks who helped make it possible: http://myenergy.com/team

And yes.. you should go snag yourself a beautiful smart learning thermostat, if you haven't already ;)