Ryhan Hassan

Internship

Ryhan Hassan
Ryhan Hassan
  • Save
Internship intern apple earbuds earpods music signature
Download color palette

Tempted to update my site to reflect my upcoming internship at Apple.

I wanted to tie things back to Apple without explicitly pulling components from their existing design. After sketching some ideas, I thought it might be fun to try to incorporate those iconic white earbuds in a slightly whimsical way.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Ryhan Hassan
Ryhan Hassan

More by Ryhan Hassan

View profile
    • Like