Framer Package: iOS Safari

prototype animation apple ios
Prototype your web app or site with this new package I just launched to the Framer X Store. Customize the URL, mode and test out how a sticky header or footer will look + feel on scroll! 👊🏼https://bit.ly/38ycSow

Posted on Mar 6, 2020
Lead Product Designer @ theScore

