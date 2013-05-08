Yagnesh Ahir

iPad App : Power Failure Management

Yagnesh Ahir
Yagnesh Ahir
  • Save
iPad App : Power Failure Management ipad app power failuer management visual design concept meter energy
Download color palette

A visual design prototype of an iPad application which is meant for energy utility companies. The numeric figures shown in the image, indicates failure rates received from power meters log information and categorization of the data.

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Yagnesh Ahir
Yagnesh Ahir

More by Yagnesh Ahir

View profile
    • Like