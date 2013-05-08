Calvin Ly

Yahoo! Reimagined

Calvin Ly
Calvin Ly
  • Save
Yahoo! Reimagined yahoo! redesign ui ux user experience design mobile grid purple search yahoo.com
Download color palette

If you're interested, here a link to more details on the concept. http://www.behance.net/gallery/Yahoo-Redesign-Concept/8533741

1a7a0fac72e0e3ed94faaa5a74e0d06e
Rebound of
Search UI
By Calvin Ly
Calvin Ly
Calvin Ly

More by Calvin Ly

View profile
    • Like