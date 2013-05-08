HeadOx - Shampoo Brand #Logo. The logomark contains the leaf inside letter “O”. The idea is inspired from the leaves as they play the fundamental role in making food and giving nutrition to the plant by photosynthesis process. The same aspect is used here, here the “HeadOX” shampoo plays the role just like leaf. It provides nutrition to hair and nourishes it so that hair shines, hair volume increases which increases bounce. The color palette was so chosen to give a herbal, envirological feel and to give a message of gentle & caring and no harmful chemical and side effects is there.