🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
HeadOx - Shampoo Brand #Logo. The logomark contains the leaf inside letter “O”. The idea is inspired from the leaves as they play the fundamental role in making food and giving nutrition to the plant by photosynthesis process. The same aspect is used here, here the “HeadOX” shampoo plays the role just like leaf. It provides nutrition to hair and nourishes it so that hair shines, hair volume increases which increases bounce. The color palette was so chosen to give a herbal, envirological feel and to give a message of gentle & caring and no harmful chemical and side effects is there.