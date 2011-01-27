Standard Design

The Optimist - part 2

Here's the cleaned-up art, with grayscale added & photos dropped in for backgrounds. Note that panel four's line art is cobbled together from panels one and three. JAM ECONO http://www.the-opt.com

The Optimist
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
