Monkii

Arrow in Ribbons

Monkii
Monkii
  • Save
Arrow in Ribbons ribbon arrow colourful logo branding play forward
Download color palette

Experimental mark for a branding project, intertwining several coloured ribbons.
Our website

View all tags
Posted on May 8, 2013
Monkii
Monkii

More by Monkii

View profile
    • Like