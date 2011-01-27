David McLeod

Famicom Controller

Famicom Controller ui design retro illustration nintendo openemu controller interface famicom
A nice nod to my eastern cousins... this controller is as iconic to them as the grey one is to me (see rebound of this shot).

I couldn't find a good quality reference pic of it oddly, so I hope I got it right?

Full Shot Here

Rebound of
Nintendo (Nes) Controller
Posted on Jan 27, 2011
