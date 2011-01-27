Famicom Controller

Trending designs to inspire you
A nice nod to my eastern cousins... this controller is as iconic to them as the grey one is to me (see rebound of this shot).
I couldn't find a good quality reference pic of it oddly, so I hope I got it right?
Full Shot Here
