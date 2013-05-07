Nikki Lee Olsen

Personal Site Launch!

Nikki Lee Olsen
Nikki Lee Olsen
  • Save
Personal Site Launch! responsive design portfolio personal site website launch profile about photos resume
Download color palette

Happy to announce I launched my new responsive portfolio website tonight! Here's a shot of the about page.

Be sure to check it out! http://imnikkilee.com

Nikki Lee Olsen
Nikki Lee Olsen

More by Nikki Lee Olsen

View profile
    • Like