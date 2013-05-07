Andrew Frank

Chazz Logo

Chazz Logo logo framework
Half inside joke, half downtime project, half dub step. We started working on a mobile first template awhile back when we had some down time. It's about half done. Hopefully we'll get it there some day.

Posted on May 7, 2013
