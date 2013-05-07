Cody Meddaugh

DEER HEAD

DEER HEAD deer antlers horns roses flowers stars illustration
Originally had a multi-color scheme set, but single print is more requested. Unfortunately.

But I am extremely happy with how this turned out. Tried something new with my eyes as well.
Enjoy.

Posted on May 7, 2013
