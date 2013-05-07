Old school work 1

Andrew Frank

I graduated a year ago and was going through my senior portfolio. I had completely forgotten about this course management app I designed for a class. I've got lot's of other screens to go with it if anyone's interested in seeing. It's kind of funny to see where you are a year into the real world compared to when you were still in school.

Posted on May 7, 2013
