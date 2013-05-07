Brandon Kellogg

Honeycrisp Vodka

Brandon Kellogg
Brandon Kellogg
  • Save
Honeycrisp Vodka label graphic apples
Download color palette

Label design for some homemade honey-crisp infused vodka. Delicious.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Brandon Kellogg
Brandon Kellogg

More by Brandon Kellogg

View profile
    • Like