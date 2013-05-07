Toohey

Snapseed Redesign

Toohey
Toohey
  • Save
Snapseed Redesign ui iphone 5 app nav bar snapseed photo editing colorful google flat
Download color palette

This project is a redesign of Snapseed, a fun and powerful app designed to enhance and share your photos. The graphics is inspired by google's flat UI aesthetic.

Check out the project here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Snapseed-Redesign/8521189

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Toohey
Toohey

More by Toohey

View profile
    • Like