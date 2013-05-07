Smile - Completed

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Final finished version of my handlettering. Still constantly making tweaks here and there but I'm pretty happy with it overall.
And in case you're wondering, this is a line from Michael Tolcher's "Sooner or Later", which has been stuck in my head ever since a friend from grade school reminded me of its existance (thanks Shelby).