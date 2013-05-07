Michelle Samuels

Smile - Completed

Smile - Completed
Final finished version of my handlettering. Still constantly making tweaks here and there but I'm pretty happy with it overall.

And in case you're wondering, this is a line from Michael Tolcher's "Sooner or Later", which has been stuck in my head ever since a friend from grade school reminded me of its existance (thanks Shelby).

Smile - Finished Handlettering
Posted on May 7, 2013
