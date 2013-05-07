Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)

Union Series

Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)
Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)
  • Save
Union Series branding logo vector line circle
Download color palette

[WIP] // Early design for a union of startups that share resources and promote interaction. Reflects unity, connections, and direction, while staying open and free.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)
Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)

More by Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand)

View profile
    • Like