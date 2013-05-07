Ethan Bodnar

Teaching a Skillshare Class

I'm teaching an online class on Skillshare, where I work as the dean of the School of Design.

The class is called Presenting Your Work with Your Own Portfolio Website! Learn more here, and use discount code DRIBBBLE for 25% off – http://skl.sh/10XelkB

Posted on May 7, 2013
