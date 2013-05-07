Visual Jams

Mark

Visual Jams
Visual Jams
  • Save
Mark guy face glasses beard hair happy man head
Download color palette

Just starting on a new video project, more to come :)

Feedback welcome and needed!

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Visual Jams
Visual Jams
I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

More by Visual Jams

View profile
    • Like