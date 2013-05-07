Erdis Driza

Linkphone brand book

Erdis Driza
Erdis Driza
  • Save
Linkphone brand book erdis driza link phone cyan magenta brand book branding link phone
Download color palette

Linkphone is the brand book presentation project i've made 2 years ago for a communication design class.

See the entire work!
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Linkphone-identity/8565499

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Erdis Driza
Erdis Driza

More by Erdis Driza

View profile
    • Like