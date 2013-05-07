Ryan Scherf

Paid for Stripe Landing

Ryan Scherf
Ryan Scherf
Hire Me
  • Save
Paid for Stripe Landing landing ios app appstore marketing paid paidhq stripe
Download color palette

Paid for Stripe was finally approved by Apple and is available in the AppStore. This is the landing page we're running with for now.

If you use Stripe for accepting payments, you should definitely check it out: http://paidhq.com

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Ryan Scherf
Ryan Scherf
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan Scherf

View profile
    • Like