Smile - Finished Handlettering

Smile - Finished Handlettering handlettering quote song lyrics smile
Finished handlettering the quote! Sadly my hands are shaky and I can't get nice crisp lines, so vectorizing it is next on the list.

Smile
Posted on May 7, 2013
