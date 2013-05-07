Scott O'Hara

Chubby Cat

Scott O'Hara
Scott O'Hara
  • Save
Chubby Cat rebound cat vector illustration
Download color palette

Steve Palmer's cat illustration is great, and it inspired me to draw a cartoony version of my cat (same coloring).

he loves food so much...

6e731fa2b34c7e6fb4aef6ff3a760841
Rebound of
Sparkly Dirtledee
By Steve Palmer
View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Scott O'Hara
Scott O'Hara

More by Scott O'Hara

View profile
    • Like