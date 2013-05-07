Cole Townsend

Macbook Air

Cole Townsend
Cole Townsend
Hire Me
  • Save
Macbook Air illustration sketch vector smooth fun sketch app
Download color palette

The face isn't proportional to the two sides. It actually wouldn't fit on the screen at the given ratio.

Pro Tip: You can actually cut most fruits and vegetables with the edge of a Macbook Air. It is also a great alternative to a straight razor.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Cole Townsend
Cole Townsend
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Cole Townsend

View profile
    • Like