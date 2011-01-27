Sean McCabe

Sean McCabe
Sean McCabe
font heart like your heart print typography texture red abberdein jokal hand drawn type custom type lettering
Shot of my font in action. This is for the Heart Like Your Heart album project.

The name of the font will be announced with the full release. For this project I just played fridge magnets and positioned all the letters manually. =)

The Abberdein website is now live.

Font
By Sean McCabe
Sean McCabe
Sean McCabe

