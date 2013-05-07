Jeremy A Oliver

Hw Yard Care1

Jeremy A Oliver
Jeremy A Oliver
  • Save
Hw Yard Care1 logo branding identity tree
Download color palette

Here is a logo mark as part of a branding project for a Portland company called HW Yard Care. I just love the colors:)

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2013
Jeremy A Oliver
Jeremy A Oliver

More by Jeremy A Oliver

View profile
    • Like