SoS - Kuwahara Commons dystopian utopian illustration cyberpunk sci fi concept art
Another Son of Sedonia concept piece. This one represents one of the many "downtowns" of Sedonia City's Inner Ring. Each citizen is totally dependent on their "Neurals," networked nano-tech enhancements to the human nervous system. Sgt John Kabbard keeps his off during his evening commute home through the Commons.

Full image here: http://i.imgur.com/oASSqub.jpg
Project info here: http://www.sonofsedonia.com

Posted on May 7, 2013
