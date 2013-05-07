TaskMe Logo redesign

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The original TaskMe logo was designed at a time when the app was in early stages. The logo redesign incorporates the classic 'tick' for a task application as we felt this would be needed somewhere as a visual cue for the user (even though we wanted to avoid this cliche).
The general feel of the logo also needed to convey the professional nature of the application's function so instead of a script font a serif has been used this time round.
All critique is welcome as I want to get this logo perfect... Next up is the icon which will be simplified from its current state.